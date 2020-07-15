Sinéad Harnett Taps VanJess & Masego For "Stickin"

As we come off of quarantine into the summer days, some people have been vying to get a break from those that they've been forced to be in self-isolation with. Sinead Harnett's brand new single, "Stickin" speaks to those frustrations. The UK songstress released her latest single over the weekend which includes assistance from Masego and VanJess. Mike Brainchild and Sunny Kale cook up R&B vibes meets electronic with a dash of funk into the mix that plays into all three collaborators strengths as they put their own spin on the topic.

"When we were making the track it felt like summer to me, and I wanted to bring a little contrast to that lyrically," Harnett said in a statement. "Often the people that most get on our nerves are the ones we're closest to. The ones we'll always stick by. I loved how VanJess made their own spin on that notion, and how Masego gave his side to the story in response."

Quotable Lyrics

The louder me, the onomatopoeia, pop, boom

Concrete jungle, where I be these days

You swing my vine, when you feel need to leave LA

(Like, like, like) like, shawty, call me sticky tape

