mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sinéad Harnett Taps VanJess & Masego For "Stickin"

Aron A.
July 14, 2020 20:57
63 Views
00
0
Via PublicistVia Publicist
Via Publicist

Stickin
Sinead Harnett Feat. VanJess & Masego

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Sinead Harnett delivers her latest single, "Stickin" with VanJess and Masego.


As we come off of quarantine into the summer days, some people have been vying to get a break from those that they've been forced to be in self-isolation with. Sinead Harnett's brand new single, "Stickin" speaks to those frustrations. The UK songstress released her latest single over the weekend which includes assistance from Masego and VanJess. Mike Brainchild and Sunny Kale cook up R&B vibes meets electronic with a dash of funk into the mix that plays into all three collaborators strengths as they put their own spin on the topic.

"When we were making the track it felt like summer to me, and I wanted to bring a little contrast to that lyrically," Harnett said in a statement. "Often the people that most get on our nerves are the ones we're closest to. The ones we'll always stick by. I loved how VanJess made their own spin on that notion, and how Masego gave his side to the story in response."

Quotable Lyrics
The louder me, the onomatopoeia, pop, boom
Concrete jungle, where I be these days
You swing my vine, when you feel need to leave LA
(Like, like, like) like, shawty, call me sticky tape

Sinead Harnett
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  63
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Sinead Harnett VanJess Masego
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sinéad Harnett Taps VanJess & Masego For "Stickin"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject