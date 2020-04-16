Shoreline Mafia's Fenix Flexin Pays Homage On "RIP Mac P Dawg"

The West Coast took a major loss recently with the passing of Mac P Dawg, a close affiliate of Shoreline Mafia. He was shot and killed in a shooting earlier this month in Los Angeles. Fans and friends were heartbroken over the news. Mac P Dawg worked closely with Shoreline Mafia on many songs.

Fenix Flexin of Shoreline just dropped off a new track in tribute to his late friend. Titled "RIP Mac P Dawg," Fenix Flexin opens up about the passing of his friend. Filled with pain in his delivery, Flexin details their tightknit friendship from their days as kids getting into trouble to the success they have seen through rap.

Our thought and prayers go out to Mac P Dawg's family and friends.

Quotable Lyrics

What you mean you ain't heard about the president?

It's still Remy by the bottle, countin' Benjamins

Quick to fuck a n***a bitch and give her back

For my n***a, we gon' get them n***as back

I love you baby boy, I think we all do

I wish I could book a studio and call you

