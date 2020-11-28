Shoreline Mafia Drops Off "Mafia Bidness (Deluxe)"

Shoreline Mafia came through this summer with the release of their new project, Mafia Bidness. And now, they're back with the official deluxe edition. The Los Angeles-based collective came through with an additional eight songs to the tracklist, bringing the number of songs on the album to 29. Z Money makes an appearance on the deluxe with production coming from RonRon, TakeADaytrip and more.

The group is setting out to embark on their solo careers in the coming year. The deluxe edition will surely hold fans down until they decide to drop off another project as a collective.

Check the deluxe tracklist below.

22. Lurkin (prod. by RonRon)

23. Rubba Band Wrist (prod. by Ghostrage & DJ Flipp)

24. Backdoor (prod. by Morgoth Beatz & Myrone)

25. Disgusting (prod. by TakeADaytrip & RonRon)

26. Never Be You (prod. by KashOnTheBeat)

27. Too Rich feat Z Money (prod. by RonRon)

28. Crash Dummy (prod. by Rob Vicious)

29. Gas (prod. by Cypress Moreno)