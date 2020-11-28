mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shoreline Mafia Drops Off "Mafia Bidness (Deluxe)"

Aron A.
November 28, 2020 16:08
109 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Mafia Bidness (Deluxe)
Shoreline Mafia

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Shoreline Mafia adds another eight songs for the deluxe edition of "Mafia Bidness."


Shoreline Mafia came through this summer with the release of their new project, Mafia Bidness. And now, they're back with the official deluxe edition. The Los Angeles-based collective came through with an additional eight songs to the tracklist, bringing the number of songs on the album to 29. Z Money makes an appearance on the deluxe with production coming from RonRon, TakeADaytrip and more.

The group is setting out to embark on their solo careers in the coming year. The deluxe edition will surely hold fans down until they decide to drop off another project as a collective. 

Check the deluxe tracklist below. 

22. Lurkin (prod. by RonRon)
23. Rubba Band Wrist (prod. by Ghostrage & DJ Flipp)
24. Backdoor (prod. by Morgoth Beatz & Myrone)
25. Disgusting (prod. by TakeADaytrip & RonRon)
26. Never Be You (prod. by KashOnTheBeat)
27. Too Rich feat Z Money (prod. by RonRon)
28. Crash Dummy (prod. by Rob Vicious)
29. Gas (prod. by Cypress Moreno)

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Shoreline Mafia Drops Off "Mafia Bidness (Deluxe)"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject