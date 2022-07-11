Shordie Shordie Shares New Single "Body Language"

Shordie Shordie has remained one of the most consistent artists out of the DMV in recent times. The Baltimore artist has continuously blessed fans with new music over the course of the past two years since dropping, Memory Lane with Murda Beatz. However, he's building up the hype for his new project, More Than Music Pt. 2 with his latest single, "Body Language." His latest record is a full-blown bedroom anthem fueled by Shordie's off-kilter melodies and charisma over smooth Yung Land production. The record arrived with a music video that shows Shoride and his crew hanging out at a roller rink where he's wooing his love interest.

Shordie is set to embark on the "On The Block With Shordie" tour later this month. Perhaps, More Than Music Pt. 2 will arrive just before then.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I feel like nobody got me until you got me

Damn, when they kill everybody until they shot me

Lean over and watch how you give me that sloppy toppy

