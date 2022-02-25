Shordie Shordie Shares "Me & Mine Pt 2"

Shordie Shordie came with back-to-back heat in the past few years. 2021, however, felt like a massive breakthrough year. Collaborations alongside Murda Beatz, Trippie Redd, and more artists bubbled across streaming services but it seems like he's ready to level up in 2022. This week, he slid through with a quick three-song pack titled, Me & Mine Pt. 2. The rapper holds it down entirely on his own, offering fans a quick little project to hold them over until he's ready to drop again.

The sequel comes nearly 2 years after he unveiled Me & Mine, Pt. 1 including the massive record, "Bonnie & Clyde," which has racked up over 8 million views on Soundcloud alone.

Press play on Shordie Shordie's new project and sound off in the comment sections with your favorite record off of Me & Mine Pt. 2.