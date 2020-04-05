Shordie Shordie Releases His New Project ">Music"

Shordie Shordie has been putting on for Baltimore for years but it feels like he's on his way to formally expanding just past the DMV. The rapper returned this week with his latest project, > Music which stands for "Greater Than Music." Laced up with thirteen tracks in total and no feature appearances whatsoever, >Music shows a large amount of growth and maturity since the release of his 2018 project, Captain Hook.

Shordie Shordie has been picking up a ton of steam in the past few months. With the single, "Fucc Friends" that arrived last month, he further built the anticipation for his latest project that surely doesn't disappoint.

Check out Shordie Shordie's new tape below via Warner Music and keep your eyes peeled for more music from him.