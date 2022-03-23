mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sheff G Comes Through With New Single "Break From It"

Aron A.
March 23, 2022 13:39
New Sheff G!


Sheff G came through as a frontrunner for the Brooklyn drill movement. Unfortunately, he's been behind bars for the past few months which has only partially hindered his career. The streets are still screaming free Sheff G while the Winner's Circle Team continues to keep his name alive and pump out new music from his catalog of unreleased music.

Fans received a snippet of a new leak that surfaced across the web earlier this week. Thankfully, the leak didn't prevent the song itself from coming out. The rapper delivered a breezy new single this week titled, "Break From It," providing fans with deeper insight into his melodic side over a softer soundscape.

"Break From It" serves as the first official release from Sheff G this year.

We'll keep you posted on any updates about his current case. Check his latest offering below.

Quotable Lyrics
I can't go on dates, but I want that lil' waist, huh
Never show no face, that's how you beat your cases
She my lil' sloppy with the apple, baby girl, you so juicy
Seen 'em on the 'net, I love some flicks, now it's a movie

Sheff G
