Sheff G Blesses Fans With "From The Can" Ft. Fivio Foreign, Sleepy Hallow & More

Aron A.
July 15, 2022 10:22
From The Can
Sheff G

Sheff G releases "From The Can" ft. Rowdy Rebel, Fivio Foreign, Polo G & more.


Sheff G might be behind bars but that isn't preventing him from flooding the streets with new music this summer. The rapper emerged this week with the release of his latest body of work, From The Can, a new 12-song offering to hold fans over until he's officially released. Sheff's new project boasts a strong collection of records that showcase his versatility beyond the haunting sounds of drill. The album features a slew of guest appearances from Rowdy Rebel, Fivio Foreign, Polo G, and more. Of course, the Winners Circle camp has a heavy presence on the project. Sheff's close collaborator and friend Sleepy Hallow appears on five out of the twelve songs including Jay Bezzy's "Overseas" which serves as a bonus track.

Check out Sheff G's new project below. 

