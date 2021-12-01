Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Join Jay Bezzy On "Overseas"

Winner Circle Entertainment has been putting in work while Sheff G's been away. Sleepy Hallow has held down the fort while the label expands. Earlier this month, the label announced the signing of Jay Bezzy with the release of his debut single on Winners Circle, "Fuck Love." Now, he's returned with another new drop, featuring both Sheff and Sleepy.

Bezzy came through this morning with a brand new single titled, "Overseas." With assistance from Sheff and Sleepy Hallow, the three artists take on Great John's laid-back production as they detail their lavish lifestyle and some of the demons they face.

Check out the latest song from Jat Bezzy, "Overseas" ft. Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the song.

Quotable Lyrics

I was born a winner, I will never forfeit

Push me to the limit, why would you wan' go there?

I took her places, she was never brought there

Never go there, thought she'd never go there





