Shaq is easily one of the funniest people in sports media right now and he is never shy to crack some jokes at someone else's expense. Last night, Shaq was on the NBA on TNT panel with Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker. At one point, the crew got to interview dunk contest competitor Aaron Gordon. Throughout the interview, Gordon appeared to be high out of his mind although no one can confirm if that was actually true or not. Either way, Shaq made sure to make fun of Gordon in the most subtle ways possible.

As you can see in the videos below, Shaq alludes to Gordon getting "high" on his dunks while the host next to Shaq asks Gordon to "smoke" the competition. At the end of the segment, Shaq tells Parker and D-Wade that he plans on cutting the weeds around his home. Parker and Wade were trying to hide their laughter although you could clearly spot them cracking up.

Gordon seemed to be oblivious in regards to the jokes being thrown his way which made the segment that much funnier. Had Charles Barkley been on the panel, we're sure there would have been even more jokes flying around the set. Either way, it was some pretty great television that reminded us of why we love Shaq so much.