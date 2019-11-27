For years now, Seth Rollins has been seen as one of the most popular wrestlers in the company and there was a time where he was the good guy who was consistently being given huge fights that filled fans with joyous wonder. Over the past few months now, the narrative surrounding Rollins has changed quite a bit. Thanks to his storylines and social media presence, Rollins is quickly turning into a despised heel that people want to see get beat up at every opportunity.

During last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Rollins was at his heel'ish ways once again as he began to address some of the fighters during a "Town Hall." Rollins was wearing a suit and told everyone that they were ruining the WWE. Of course, Kevin Owens didn't take too kindly to this and handled Rollins in the only way he knows how.

Later in the night, Owens challenged Rollins to a real match and they eventually had it. Unfortunately, AOP came in the ring and began to gang up on Owens which ended the fight before fans could get a proper conclusion. With this rivalry underway, the audience is interested to see how it all plays out.

Now that Rollins is fully established as the heel, things are about to get entertaining.