Sean Leon Vibes On "Heart Rate"

Sean Leon drops off a new single that is sure to get your head nodding. Entitled "Heart Rate," the new single is equipped with a smooth instrumental. Melodic pianos and a hypnotic synth create the perfect backdrop for Sean Leon's soothing vocals to work their magic. Truthfully, the instrumental is the best part of the song. It is easy to get lost in the vibe, which will make it a favorite for those who enjoy late-night drives.

Sean Leon does his thing on this one as well. He effortlessly switches between introspective bars and braggadocious ones, showcasing his flaws and his strengths with masterful style. "Heart Rate" will be an underrated banger this year, but one you should load into your playlists.

Quotable Lyrics

Cop a couple bricks, make a flip

Living tax-free

This bitch wanna fuck with me

I met this shawty last week

Bring her to my house

And throw a party like I'm Gatsby