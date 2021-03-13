mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Scorey Shops For Love On "Dior You"

Karlton Jahmal
March 13, 2021 15:38
ScoreyScorey
Scorey

Dior You
Scorey

Love has no price.


Scorey wants to treat his lover to whatever she likes. Splurging on a lover is the main concept behind Scorey's latest single "Dior You." The play on "adore you" aims to create a single for the ladies that men can also vibe too. Produced by Aidan Han & Berki, the "Dior You" beat is dope. The melodic guitars are peaceful yet exciting at the time.

Scorey's raps aren't very creative nor imaginative, but he does lay down some cool vocals. "Dior You" sounds like a track you can throw on your playlist, and vibe out to when it pops up in the rotation. However, the short single can get a bit repetitive after a few listens. What do you guys think about Scorey's new single?

Quotable Lyrics
But she been ashing blunts on her dresser
Told me about her first hÐµartbreak
Might take months to forget him
ShÐµ told me our love was forever
But lately I been feelin' unsure
And only drugs made me better
She just wanted a thug nothin' better like realest love ever

Scorey dior you
