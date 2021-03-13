Scorey Shops For Love On "Dior You"

Scorey wants to treat his lover to whatever she likes. Splurging on a lover is the main concept behind Scorey's latest single "Dior You." The play on "adore you" aims to create a single for the ladies that men can also vibe too. Produced by Aidan Han & Berki, the "Dior You" beat is dope. The melodic guitars are peaceful yet exciting at the time.

Scorey's raps aren't very creative nor imaginative, but he does lay down some cool vocals. "Dior You" sounds like a track you can throw on your playlist, and vibe out to when it pops up in the rotation. However, the short single can get a bit repetitive after a few listens. What do you guys think about Scorey's new single?

Quotable Lyrics

But she been ashing blunts on her dresser

Told me about her first hÐµartbreak

Might take months to forget him

ShÐµ told me our love was forever

But lately I been feelin' unsure

And only drugs made me better

She just wanted a thug nothin' better like realest love ever