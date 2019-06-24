Someone at Marvel better hurry and make things right with Samuel L. Jackson because he is not happy. According to recent reports by Deadline, the famed actor had some concerns with regards to his one-eyed character "Fury" in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The marketing campaign tied to the movie appears to have wrongly portrayed the Marvel super-spy Nick Fury of S.H.I.E.L.D. since Iron Man in 2008. The character's trademark eyepatched was set on the right and not the left eye. Of course, upon quickly realizing this, Samuel L. Jackson lost it. The actor shared his reaction via Instagram by revealing side-by-side promo posters which do not exactly match one another.

The post was accompanied by the following caption: "The Actual F— IS GOING ON HERE???!!! #headsgonroll #lefteyemuthafukkah." Hopefully, the marketing team at Marvel fixes this quickly before heads actually do roll. To note, Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to release very soon on July 2nd. We previously reported on the timely release of the trailer which includes a PSA from Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, for fans who have not yet watched the Avengers: End Game movie. The movie is set to explore the series of events which occurred following the death of Iron Man.