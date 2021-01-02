SAFE Offers Some Uplifting Words On "TTG"

2020 was a year filled with madness. And while many of the issues of 2020 continue to linger into the new year, it's necessary to head into 2021 with a bit of optimism. That being said, it's a better time than any to press play on Toronto singer SAFE's new single "TTG." The record is short with a run time of a bit over a minute and a half but in that amount of time, SAFE's takes on an acoustic backdrop as he reflects on the losses and the wins to come while offering praise to Allah.

The latest single from SAFE arrives less than month after he dropped off "Orange Freestyle." Check out his latest single, "TTG" below and keep your eyes peeled for new music from the Toronto singer.

Quotable Lyrics

Any hater in the world that can hear me

Only fear Allah, you don't fear me

TTG for my Habibis