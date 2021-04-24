mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sadboy Loko Shares New Project "I'm Still Here 2"

Aron A.
April 24, 2021 16:56
1 View
I'm Still Here
Sadboy Loko

Sadboy Loko returns with his latest project ft. 24hrs, RJMrLa, and more.


Sadboy Loko nearly found himself removed from the rap game entirely after facing some serious charges. Last year, he came home after he was sentenced to three years in prison. He released a few tracks throughout 2020 but fans have been waiting to hear a full body of work from him.

On Friday, he released his latest project, and his first project in a few years, I'm Still Here 2. Arriving nearly a decade after the first installment, the rapper enlists a slew of talent to bring the project to life. With 13 tracks in total, artists like RJMrLA and 24Hrs pop up on the tracklist, along with artists like Victoria La Mala and Ariel Sanson.

Make sure you check out Sadboy Loko's new project below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts. 

Sadboy Loko Shares New Project "I'm Still Here 2"
