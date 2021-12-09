Russell Westbrook is one of the best players in the NBA, although there have been moments over the past few years where he has been disrespected by fans. Westbrook is known for having difficulties with his shots, even if he might be averaging triple-doubles. He also hasn't won a championship yet, which is one of those things that fans are always getting on his case for.

In a recent interview with ESPN, however, Westbrook spoke about his haters and how he doesn't really care of them at all. He understands that he is one of the most unique players to ever step on an NBA court, and he will forever be confident in his own abilities. When you play for the Lakers, confidence is key, and Westbrook has certainly displayed that over the years.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“People have never seen any player like me before,” Westbrook said. “When people do things that have never been done before, people’s first response is to point out the negatives of why it happened, how it happened. And that’s reality. That’s the world we live in. For me, that’s why I’m OK with being comfortable in doing the things I’m doing for the game and trying to win, and I can live with that.”

While Westbrook has struggled a bit this year, he has maintained his confidence and with more reps, there is no doubt he will find his chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Hopefully for the Lakers, this happens sooner rather than later.

Elsa/Getty Images

[Via]