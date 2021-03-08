Royce Da 5'9" is only days away from his upcoming I Play Forever live e-concert experience, which is set to take place on March 11th. Taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on the Yoop eSpace, the event is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM EST, before closing out an hour later at 9:00 PM EST. Afterward, Royce will be hosting the Monster Energy VIP Afterparty, which will wrap up a half-hour later at 9:30 EST.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

For those unaware, the Yoop concert experience differs from the traditional e-concert, as its setup features several high-quality cameras as well as a number of big screens to broadcast the fans in attendance. As such, there's an added layer of immersive interaction, with artists actually able to gauge how audiences respond in real-time. "We are just days away from my "I Play Forever" e-concert on March 11, 2021," writes Royce, alongside a hype-inducing visual teaser that promises history will be made. "Get your tickets here."

The big concert is only a few days away, marking but one of several notable events lining Royce's March calendar page. On March 19th, Royce will be releasing his first Greatest Hits album, also titled I Play Forever after the Grafh-assisted Allegory highlight; it's unclear if the song itself will be included on the project, though it seems likely. And of course, this coming Sunday (March 11th) marks the official Grammy Awards Ceremony, where Royce's Allegory will compete for the coveted Best Rap Album award.

Should you be interested in seeing Royce ride into Grammy Weekend in style, be sure to cop your tickets to the upcoming I Play Forever event right here. For more from Royce, be sure to check out our exclusive interview with the legendary emcee, which includes his reflections on securing his first-ever Grammy nomination.