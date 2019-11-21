Ronnie Fieg has been dominating the streetwear and sneaker retail space for the better part of a decade thanks to his brand Kith. Kith has done collabs with some of the biggest companies in the world and fashion nerds are always looking to Fieg to see what he will deliver next. Of course, Kith and Nike are two brands that people have been demanding a collab from and based on Fieg's sly Twitter post this morning, it appears as though something tangible is finally on the horizon.

In the tweet below, Fieg can be seen holding a Nike Air Force 1 Low in his hands which also boasts Kith branding on the tongue and even the Nike swoosh. Not to mention, there is an extra green swoosh on the side closer to the toe box.

As for the other elements of the shoe, the base is primarily made with white leather while gold accents appear on the laces. The Kith logo is added as a red tab on the tongue, while the inside lining and cuff of the sneaker are blue. It's a clean design that will surely have New Yorkers rushing to their local Kith come release day.

Stay tuned for more information on this sneaker as we will be sure to bring you all the latest updates.