Former UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey announced the birth of a baby girl, Monday, September 27. Rousey and her husband Travis Browne received many congratulations from fans across the internet, as they introduced their newborn daughter to the world, with a post simply captioned, “La’akea Makalapuaokalanipo Browne.” The post also shared two heartfelt images of baby La’akea’s tiny hand resting on each of her parents’ chests.

Rousey originally left the WWE back in April of 2019, shortly after having surgery on a broken hand following Wrestlemania 35.

That April, Rousey announced on social media that she and Browne would be taking an "impregnation vacation," posting that specific caption along with a photo of her and Browne kissing. This post confirmed an earlier report from The Wrestling Observer that Rousey had previously disputed. In January, The Wrestling Observer reported that Rousey would be taking a leave of absence after Wrestlemania 35, to focus on trying to start a family with Browne, a UFC fighter himself.

Rousey took exception to outside speculation back in 2019, telling ESPN, "I honestly don't know why [anyone] feels like [they're] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus." She continued, "I really don't feel like I should have to respond to that kind of thing. It's my vagina, my life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone."

Today, Rousey is able to share and celebrate her newly growing family with the world, while the speculation has finally been put to rest. View her Instagram share below.

We're sending our warm congratulations to the budding family.

