Ron Suno & Sheff G Put The Takeover In Motion On "Winners"

Ron Suno's made an effortless transition from comedy into rapping over the years that many might overlook his comedic side. The Bronx MC has risen to fame alongside the Brooklyn drill scene, tackling the sound with his own twist on the triplet flow. The release of 2020's Swag Like Mike further cemented his status in the New York scene, especially with his unique twist to the drill sound.

This week, he emerged with a brand new banger alongside a pioneer in the drill scene. Ron Suno and Sheff G connect on their sleek new banger, "WINNERS." F.A.M.E. delivers a high-energy beat fitted to hit the Woo to while Ron Sumo unleashes a flow that hits like gun fire. However, it's Sheff G that steals the show on the record in a matter of bars. The Proud Of Me Now rapper slides through with confidence and ease before flipping into an ASMR flow and whispering the last few bars of his verse.

Check the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I got the bands, I'm double n' flippin' it

I'm in a foreign, ya bitch in here whippin' it

I hit it once, she callin' she missing it

Catch a new opp for the week, we dismissing him