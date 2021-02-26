Roddy Ricch has been steadily cooking up for a minute, be it on his studio album tentatively titled Love Is Barely Real Anymore or his often-teased mixtape return Feed Tha Streets 3. While concrete details have yet to be unveiled surrounding either project, all signs point to a young artist deep in the creative stages, which of course leads to an influx of studio snippets and unfinished demos ripe for previewing on IG Live.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Last night, the Compton rapper took to the Gram to do exactly that, granting his twenty-thousand plus viewers a glimpse at what's to come. From the sound of it, Roddy appears to be moving forward in an emotional direction, having landed on a sentimental piano-driven instrumental produced by Chopsquad DJ.

Following a heavy scheme revolving around the lyric "back-to-back," Ricch spits some lines about his biggest frustrations. "I never liked em, I never liked none of you hoes," he laments. "But a n***a fall real victim to this shit, I want real life, I want real bitches in this shit." He proceeds to switch up the flow with some x-rated imagery, showcasing some melodic flourish with his singsong delivery. While hardly a banger in the vein of "The Box," it seems like another strong track from Roddy Ricch, who continues to shine as one of the game's most exciting young artists.

Check out the latest snippet, as captured by No Jumper, and sound off if you're excited to hear a new album from Roddy Ricch.