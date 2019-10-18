Carmelo Anthony has had a huge fall from grace over the last year or so and it all stems from his short-lived time with the Houston Rockets. Anthony was a bonafide superstar in the league during his prime with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. After a while, Carmelo seemed to be on the decline and ended up with the Oklahoma City Thunder for one season. Last season, he joined the Houston Rockets and was released after just ten games.

In a recent report from Baxter Holmes of ESPN, it was revealed that Anthony's defensive woes were the real reason why he didn't work out in Houston. Another source from the Rockets has spoken out and said the whole situation is truly unfortunate. In fact, the source claims Melo ruined his career by going to the Rockets and should have signed elsewhere.

Harry How/Getty Images

“I feel awful that it ended the way it did,” the source said. “He would have been better off either going to Miami or just not playing. But those 10 games … basically ruined him.”

Essentially, many people throughout the league believe there is no way Melo can come back and that he is effectively done in the NBA. Melo has been trying hard to get a contract but it doesn't seem like there is a team willing to give him a chance. If that's the case, it would be a sad end to an otherwise fruitful career.