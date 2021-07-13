Rob $tone Connects With Too $hort On "Gossip"

Rob $tone has been in go-mode in the past year. The rapper came through in 2020 with the release of Stone Cold and its deluxe edition. At the top of the year, he swiftly followed it up with Solitaire Stone. The fumes are still running high and Rob clearly isn't letting up this summer. On Friday, the rapper returned with a brand new single titled, "Gossip." The upbeat West Coast anthem includes an appearance from Bay Area OG Too $hort as well as Uce Lee. The song arrives shortly after he teamed up with Rubi Rose on "I Love It."

Too $hort is still riding high off of his collaborative project with E-40, Ain't Gone Do It/Terms And Conditions. The album dropped shortly after the two appeared on Verzuz together.

Check out Rob $tone's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Aye, look stop it

Ya lil n***as ain't playin' in the audience

Copyin', they wanna take me out and box me in

I want a front page cover on my mom n'em