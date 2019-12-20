Rob Gronkowski will most likely go down in history as one of the best tight ends to ever play the game of football. One of the reasons why he is so good is because of his insane strength and build. Every time he caught the ball, it was almost impossible to tackle him. At 6'6" and 268 pounds, Gronk is a large man and if it's hard to tackle him, you would think it would be even harder to pick him up over your heads.

In the photo below, the World's Strongest Man Martins Licis picks up Gronk over his head and begins to squat him. This is actually nothing for Licis as he has lifted 1000 pounds before. It appears as though Gronkowski was completely shocked by the act and in all honesty, we are as well.

These antics went down in Los Angeles at Jay Glazer's Unbreakable Performance Gym. From what we see, there were a ton of people filming what went down and the crowd was just as shocked as we were. Licis is an absolute beast and continues to make waves in the world of strongman competitions.

What do you think of Licis' accomplishment? Do you think you could do this?