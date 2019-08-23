Rico Nasty & YungManny Hop On Remix Of Xanman's Viral Hit "Gucci Down"

XanMan's "Gucci Down" has been making waves this year. The DMV rapper is a jack of all trades that writes, produces and records his own music. "Gucci Down" was a certified hit -- the production was on point, his syrupy melodies and repetitive hook made the song an instantaneous earworm. However, he's putting more power behind the song right now. The rapper enlisted fellow DMV rapper, Rico Nasty, who recently appeared on the remix of XXXTENTACION's "#PROUDCATOWNERREMIX, as well as YungManny. Rico returns to a more melodic delivery which isn't new but it has been a while since we've heard her on that sort of vibe. YungManny pulls up towards the end of the track and helps keep the song's energy high.

Peep the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

Ice on my back, I see you now

Smokin' propane, put that shit out

He got good numbers, we lock in

Pull up in a drop top, I ain't droppin'