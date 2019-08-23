mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rico Nasty & YungManny Hop On Remix Of Xanman's Viral Hit "Gucci Down"

Aron A.
August 22, 2019 21:04
Gucci Down
Xanman Feat. Rico Nasty & Yung Manny

Xanman gets Rico Nasty and Yung Manny for the remix.


XanMan's "Gucci Down" has been making waves this year. The DMV rapper is a jack of all trades that writes, produces and records his own music. "Gucci Down" was a certified hit -- the production was on point, his syrupy melodies and repetitive hook made the song an instantaneous earworm. However, he's putting more power behind the song right now. The rapper enlisted fellow DMV rapper, Rico Nasty, who recently appeared on the remix of XXXTENTACION's "#PROUDCATOWNERREMIX, as well as YungManny. Rico returns to a more melodic delivery which isn't new but it has been a while since we've heard her on that sort of vibe. YungManny pulls up towards the end of the track and helps keep the song's energy high.

Peep the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics
Ice on my back, I see you now
Smokin' propane, put that shit out
He got good numbers, we lock in
Pull up in a drop top, I ain't droppin'

Xanman
