Rick and Morty quickly became one of the most popular cartoon shows in the nation after it launched in 2013. It's been slow progress since then though, with the show only offering fans 3 seasons in the 5 and a half years. The quality of the show allows fans to forgive the lengthened waits they've become used to, but it appears long waits will soon be a thing of the past. Rick And Morty creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland made their way down to San Diego Comic-Con and told an excited audience that seasons should no longer face delays.

“There was a lot of stuff that happened between seasons three and four that won’t have to happen again,” stated Roiland, referring to crazy contract negotiations. He also promised that he and Harmon were already hard at work on season 5, although season 4 has yet to air. Joining Roiland, who voices both of the title characters, were Spencer Grammer (Summer), Sarah Chalke (Beth), and Chris Parnell (Jerry). The cast was very tight-lipped regarding the upcoming season, but Harmon and Roiland did hint at the return of Mr. Meeseeks and also a time-traveling adventure. They also dropped a clip from the upcoming season that features Thor: Ragnorok director Taika Waititi playing alien intern Glootie.