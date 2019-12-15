Rick and Morty season 4 is in full swing, so it's only right that they get some promotion in as well. Pringles is throwing it back to a fan favorite, and is teaming up with Rick and Morty to bring us Pickle Rick flavored chips. Pickle Rick debuted in the third episode of season three. Rick Sanchez turns himself into a pickle so he can avoid going to a family therapy session his daughter sets up. The hilarious and classic episode follows Rick as a talking pickle who fights through roaches and rats after his daughter takes away the serum that would have turned him back into a human.

The cans for the new Pickle Rick Pringles are made to look like his body. Accompanying the snack’s release, Pringles has scooped up a 30-second ad spot during the second quarter of Super Bowl 2020. “We want to do something completely new for the brand for the 2020 Big Game and are thrilled to be partnering with Adult Swim and Rick and Morty,” said Gareth Maguire, Senior Marketing Director for Pringles. “We hope the new special edition Pickle Rick flavor will be a hit with the show’s fans.” According to Jill King, Senior Vice President and Marketing and Partnerships for Adult Swim, the Rick and Morty creators are making “a hilarious spot for the Big Game,” while the company is “extending this partnership in really exciting ways, all year long.”

