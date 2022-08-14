Richard Jefferson says LeBron James hasn't solidified his spot as one of the Los Angeles Lakers' all-time great players. Speaking on the Road Trippin' podcast, James' former teammate explained that the Lakers have only had one good season under the four-time NBA champion's leadership.

"LeBron James has not done enough as a Laker to be on that list. Bron been there now — this is his fourth season, right? They've been in there four seasons. Two years, they haven't made the postseason. One year, they lost in the first round. And one year, they won a championship," Jefferson remarked on the show.



Jason Miller / Getty Images

While winning an NBA championship with an organization as the team's best player is often enough to cement your status as a legend in the city, Los Angeles has a high bar. Throughout the Lakers' storied history, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, and many more iconic figures have played for the team, leading the organization to 17 total championships.

At 37 years old, and the Lakers appearing to be a longshot to have any hopes of an NBA Finals run this season, James is running out of time to make a serious impact on the history of the team.

Check out Jefferson's full comments on the Road Trippin' podcast below.

