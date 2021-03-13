Renni Rucci Fires Back At Mulatto With "BeatBox Freestyle"

The Junebug Challenge has taken over the world with celebrities like Kevin Hart and Saweetie delivering their own renditions of the TikTok trend. However, the song has also formed a life of its own, propelling SpottemGottem into the limelight. The hit record's received a few remixes to date. DaBaby hopped on the remix, Pooh Shiesty appeared on the sequel, and Mulatto recently put her spin on the record which seemingly took aim at a few female rappers, including Renni Rucci.

The "Hands On Your Knees" rapper fired back with her own remix of the record. It's a short offering that runs a little under 2 minutes but Renni took it to the booth where she declared herself "THE BIGGEST." Even though she didn't mention any names, the subliminal references were enough to pick up on. "You talk shit on the sleep but bitch we all know who the biggest is/ I been countin' Benjamins, look like I hit the lotto/ Bitch, you know just what the business is, I really hit the Latto," she raps.

That bar was in a response to Mulatto rapping, "I'm the biggest. Ain't nothing big about y'all h*es! So if the b*tch name ain't Latto, don't put 'Big' in front of it. Straight up."

Check out Renni's take on SpottemGottem's record below.

Quotable Lyrics

God damn, Alyssa, you look like Renni in all your pictures

How you take a bitch whole style then turn around and try to diss her?

Told Raffi ice me out, Big Renni pendant like a blizzard

When he asked you what you wanted know you showed him all my pictures

