Rejjie Snow Taps Snoh Aalegra, Cam O'Bi For "Mirrors"

Aron A.
October 14, 2020 20:47
Mirrors
Rejjie Snow Feat. Snoh Aalegra & Cam O'Bi

The Irish rapper releases his new single "Mirrors" ft. Snoh Aalegra and Cam O'Bi.


Rejjie Snow has been slowly popping back up on everyone's radar this year. It's been two years since the Irish rapper released his debut album Dear Annie and he didn't release any music in 2019. That's not to say he wasn't busy. The rapper was on a serious tour grind throughout the course of the year, spending the summer touching down on many festival stages.

Though a pandemic likely put other touring plans on hold, he did return with new music this past summer. He teamed up with MF Doom for the single, "Cookie Chips" alongside Cam O'Bi. Now, Rejjie returns with Cam again, except they're joined by Snoh Aalegra for his new single, "Mirrors." Dee Lily merges jazz and funk influences together while Rejjie, Cam, and Snoh bring a bouncy flow to tie it together.

Quotable Lyrics
Drown like a fish in the sink
Rappers in plastic, I waste
Look at me feedin' this kid, diapers all in my crib

Rejjie Snow Snoh Aalegra Cam O'Bi
