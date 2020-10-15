Rejjie Snow Taps Snoh Aalegra, Cam O'Bi For "Mirrors"

Rejjie Snow has been slowly popping back up on everyone's radar this year. It's been two years since the Irish rapper released his debut album Dear Annie and he didn't release any music in 2019. That's not to say he wasn't busy. The rapper was on a serious tour grind throughout the course of the year, spending the summer touching down on many festival stages.

Though a pandemic likely put other touring plans on hold, he did return with new music this past summer. He teamed up with MF Doom for the single, "Cookie Chips" alongside Cam O'Bi. Now, Rejjie returns with Cam again, except they're joined by Snoh Aalegra for his new single, "Mirrors." Dee Lily merges jazz and funk influences together while Rejjie, Cam, and Snoh bring a bouncy flow to tie it together.

Quotable Lyrics

Drown like a fish in the sink

Rappers in plastic, I waste

Look at me feedin' this kid, diapers all in my crib

