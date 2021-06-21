mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rejjie Snow Enlists Tinashe & grouptherapy For "Disco Pantz"

Aron A.
June 21, 2021 15:30
70 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Disco Pantz
Rejjie Snow Feat. Tinashe & grouptherapy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rejjie Snow gets the dancefloor moving with his latest single ft. Tinashe & grouptherapy.


Rejjie Snow has been unveiling new singles to build the anticipation surrounding his forthcoming project. The rapper shared the track "Cookie Chips" featuring a posthumous verse from MF DOOM. Then he came through with singles like "Mirrors" ft. Snoh Aalegra and "Relax." Now, he's returned with feel-good vibes for the summer with his latest release, "Disco Pantz." The single is set to appear on his forthcoming project Baw Baw Black Sheep due out next month.

"‘Disco Pantz’ is a feel-good record for the old heads to get down too,” said Rejjie of his new single. “I approached [the album] light-heartedly from the point of view of making a short film through music. I always loved Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory; I watch it all the time. I thought of Baw Baw Black Sheep like a soundtrack to it. I put the movie on with my album, and they synced up perfectly. I tried to tap into all of these feelings. The music’s really colourful, and the lyrics are often happy because that was my state of mind.”

Quotable Lyrics
Tell me dirty, how I like it
Give me motion, make me live enough
Hit my line and I'll be drownin' up
But if you try me, I'll be slidin' up

Rejjie Snow
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  70
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Rejjie Snow Tinashe grouptherapy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rejjie Snow Enlists Tinashe & grouptherapy For "Disco Pantz"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject