Rejjie Snow Enlists Tinashe & grouptherapy For "Disco Pantz"

Rejjie Snow has been unveiling new singles to build the anticipation surrounding his forthcoming project. The rapper shared the track "Cookie Chips" featuring a posthumous verse from MF DOOM. Then he came through with singles like "Mirrors" ft. Snoh Aalegra and "Relax." Now, he's returned with feel-good vibes for the summer with his latest release, "Disco Pantz." The single is set to appear on his forthcoming project Baw Baw Black Sheep due out next month.

"‘Disco Pantz’ is a feel-good record for the old heads to get down too,” said Rejjie of his new single. “I approached [the album] light-heartedly from the point of view of making a short film through music. I always loved Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory; I watch it all the time. I thought of Baw Baw Black Sheep like a soundtrack to it. I put the movie on with my album, and they synced up perfectly. I tried to tap into all of these feelings. The music’s really colourful, and the lyrics are often happy because that was my state of mind.”

Quotable Lyrics

Tell me dirty, how I like it

Give me motion, make me live enough

Hit my line and I'll be drownin' up

But if you try me, I'll be slidin' up

