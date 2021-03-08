REI AMI & Aminé Connect For "Do It Right"

Maryland melodist REI AMI has returned with her new single "Do It Right," which finds her tapping in with Aminé for the intimate and reflective duet. Over a vibey instrumental fueled by the twang of guitar chords, REI's airy vocals open up as the bass slides into the mix. "It's about everything it feels to be in a relationship," explains the singer, in an official press release. "It’s about when you're so deeply in love with somebody you kind of lose a sense of yourself and also the mental battle of being in a toxic relationship."

While he's certainly capable of bringing an animated presence to any track he blesses, Aminé opts to scale things back for this one, matching REI's introspective energy. "I'm rolling up this J, cause I don't do pipes," he reflects. "It's a lonely day, it's got me stuck tonight / this ain't just a phase, I feel it in my bones and all / got me feeling like I need alcohol." Despite the breezy exterior, there are certainly darker themes at play, and it's certainly interesting to see how everything comes together.

Check out REI AMI and Aminé's emotionally-charged duet "Do It Right" here, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm rollin' up this J'cause I don't do pipes

It's a lonely day, you got me stuck tonight

This ain't just a phase, I feel it in my bones and all

Got me feelin' like I need alcohol