mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

REI AMI & Aminé Connect For "Do It Right"

Mitch Findlay
March 08, 2021 13:22
21 Views
00
0
2021 Visionary Records2021 Visionary Records
2021 Visionary Records

Do It Right
REI AMI Feat. Aminé

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Aminé joins REI AMI for their emotionally charged and melodic new collaboration "Do It Right."


Maryland melodist REI AMI has returned with her new single "Do It Right," which finds her tapping in with Aminé for the intimate and reflective duet. Over a vibey instrumental fueled by the twang of guitar chords, REI's airy vocals open up as the bass slides into the mix. "It's about everything it feels to be in a relationship," explains the singer, in an official press release. "It’s about when you're so deeply in love with somebody you kind of lose a sense of yourself and also the mental battle of being in a toxic relationship."

While he's certainly capable of bringing an animated presence to any track he blesses, Aminé opts to scale things back for this one, matching REI's introspective energy. "I'm rolling up this J, cause I don't do pipes," he reflects. "It's a lonely day, it's got me stuck tonight / this ain't just a phase, I feel it in my bones and all / got me feeling like I need alcohol." Despite the breezy exterior, there are certainly darker themes at play, and it's certainly interesting to see how everything comes together.

Check out REI AMI and Aminé's emotionally-charged duet "Do It Right" here, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm rollin' up this J'cause I don't do pipes
It's a lonely day, you got me stuck tonight
This ain't just a phase, I feel it in my bones and all
Got me feelin' like I need alcohol

REI AMI
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  21
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
REI AMI Aminé
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS REI AMI & Aminé Connect For "Do It Right"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject