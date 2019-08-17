mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Reese LAFLARE Is Hopeful For 2020 Election With "Lil Skate For President"

Aron A.
August 17, 2019 16:28
Lil Skate For President
Reese LAFLARE

Reese LAFLARE got heat with his new two-track EP.


Reese LAFLARE might not be the biggest artist in Atlanta but he definitely plays a big role in the local community. He's cool with some of your favorite rappers from the A and makes a concerted effort to keep his ears to the streets for the newcomers in the game. But that shouldn't take away from the fact that he's an artist in his own right. Now, it feels like it's been a minute since he blessed us with some new music but he recently came through with a little two-pack project to hold fans over until his next full length. "Lil Skate For President" is one of two new songs LAFLARE blessed us with this week. LAFLARE flexes on the track over a drippy trap instrumental. 

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Lil Skate made the news
If Lil Skate do not rock with you, then I don't fuck with you
Scuse me, watch the drip, bitch, don't scuff my Prada shoes
I used to think I was a small fry, now my bankroll taller than you

Reese LAFLARE
Reese LAFLARE
