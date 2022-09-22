mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Reason Taps ICECOLDBISHOP For Hazy New Banger "Sign Language"

Aron A.
September 22, 2022 12:51
Sign Language
Reason Feat. ICECOLDBISHOP

Reason and ICECOLDBISHOP trade bars on "Sign Language."


TDE's Reason's second LP is officially on the way. The California spitter blessed fans with "Impalas & Hydraulics" ft. The Game earlier this year as fans anticipated his follow-up to 2020's New Beginnings. He's continued to offer fans new music over the past two years, including freestyles and No More, No Less: Demo 1.

This week, Reason unloaded a brand new banger alongside ICECOLDBISHOP titled, "Sign Language." Over hazy production, Reason and BISHOP flex their lyrical dexterity as they swap bars back and forth. Their chemistry is seamless but it's the contrasts in their delivery and flows that invigorate the song in each verse.

Hopefully, we'll get a release date for Reason's upcoming album in the coming week. For now, press play on "Sign Language" below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
I pull up on extra, brand new coupe, yeah bitch, we flexin', huh
I block your text message, please don't text if we ain't sexin', huh
Even in your section, I'm connected, well respected
Where I'm reckless, show, they gon' give me dap or get beheaded

