Ray Blk Drops Off "Access Denied"

RAY BLK has been teasing a new project over the past few months and finally, it's here in all of its glory. The South London artist came through with Access Denied on Friday -- a 14-song effort that puts a spotlight on her relatable songwriting, infectious melodies, and her ability to switch her rap flow on-and-off. The project is largely held down by RAY BLK but there are a few notable collaborations. Giggs appears on "Games" while Kojey Radical teams with RAY BLK on "Smoke." Other artists who appear on the project are Kaash Paige, Suburban Plaza, and Stefflon Don.

"I want people to listen to this record and value themselves enough to deny access to those who are undeserving, and to also value themselves enough to keep believing in themselves when they’re denied access to certain spaces and say yes to themselves when the world tells them no," she said of the project.