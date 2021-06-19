Ramriddlz & Jaegen Deliver A Smash For The Summer With "Outta Time"

Ramriddlz infectious blend of sophomoric humor and catchy hooks has allowed him to carve out his own lane in the ever-expanding sound that the 6ix has to offer. Like many artists, 2019 became the last time he'd be able to perform following the release of his album RamReaper. Fans have been eager for a new project and the latest string of releases from RamRiddlz could very well be a sign that he has a new album on the way.

The Toronto artist emerged this week with the release of his latest single, "Outta Time." The summer-ready album was produced by frequent collaborator Jaegen who merges their pop sensibilities with their signature dancehall-infused sound.

The latest from Ramriddlz follows January's "7abibti." Check out this new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm on my grind to the money, mornin' 'til the sunrise

'Cause I got no time to waste

Only chase a check, gyal mi never chase

Honey say she wet, now she you got away

