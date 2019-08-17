Ralo Enlists Kevin Gates & Trouble For "Bad Intentions" Remix

Ralo's had a hell of a time in the past two years. As he rose the ranks in the rap game as one of Atlanta's most promising new artists, he was hit with a federal drug charge. Although he's been locked up, he's maintained his innocence while making sure his team is keeping the streets flooded with new music. Shortly after announcing that he was victorious in his federal case, the rapper released the aptly titled, Free Ralo tape. Now, he returns with a brand new remix featuring two fellow Southern rappers.

Earlier today, Ralo served up a new remix to "Bad Intentions" with Kevin Gates and Trouble. The song includes two new verses from Gates and Trouble while Ralo keeps his first verse.

Peep it below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pour up pineapple Fanta

Hol' up, I got some action

My project hoe just bumped my hip,

She said she won't get sandwiched

She only love me when I'm up,

If I fall off, she cancer