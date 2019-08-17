mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ralo Enlists Kevin Gates & Trouble For "Bad Intentions" Remix

Aron A.
August 16, 2019 20:15
95 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Bad Intentions (Remix)
Ralo Feat. Kevin Gates & Trouble

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ralo, Kevin Gates, and Trouble join forces for the streets.


Ralo's had a hell of a time in the past two years. As he rose the ranks in the rap game as one of Atlanta's most promising new artists, he was hit with a federal drug charge. Although he's been locked up, he's maintained his innocence while making sure his team is keeping the streets flooded with new music. Shortly after announcing that he was victorious in his federal case, the rapper released the aptly titled, Free Ralo tape. Now, he returns with a brand new remix featuring two fellow Southern rappers.

Earlier today, Ralo served up a new remix to "Bad Intentions" with Kevin Gates and Trouble. The song includes two new verses from Gates and Trouble while Ralo keeps his first verse. 

Peep it below.

Quotable Lyrics
Pour up pineapple Fanta
Hol' up, I got some action
My project hoe just bumped my hip,
She said she won't get sandwiched
She only love me when I'm up,
If I fall off, she cancer

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  95
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Ralo Kevin Gates Trouble remix free ralo
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ralo Enlists Kevin Gates & Trouble For "Bad Intentions" Remix
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject