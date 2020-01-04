In a new interview with Collider, as pointed out by Entertainment Weekly, Quentin Tarantino updated fans on an extra-long version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that he plans on releasing.

“Hey look, it’s all good so once this whole thing is said and done, maybe in a year’s time, we probably will [release it],” Tarantino said. “It’s all good. It’s all great. I don’t know if an audience would sit for it, but I love it. So we showed it to [Sony boss] Tom Rothman and it was like, ‘OK, here this all is. We know that this is a movie, but maybe you can help us out because we like everything.’”

At its theatrical runtime, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is an already-long 161 minutes, but then again, Tarantino is known for his long movies. Pulp Fiction is about three hours, Kill Bill famously had to be released in two parts because it reached over four hours in runtime, the list goes on.

Similarly to Inglorious Basterds, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood can be described as historical fiction. The plot follows two men, one an actor, one his stunt double, in Hollywood during the time of the Mason Family murders.