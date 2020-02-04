Punch & The Ichiban Don Channel Larry David On "Curb My Enthusiam"

Not only is TDE President Punch the chief overseer of several elite emcees, but he's also more than capable of setting it off in his own right. Once again, he's linked up with The Ichiban Don, fresh off a weed-fuelled binge of Larry David's misadventures. "I was in the X5, watching Larry David high, blowing haze like yo this n***a crazy," he raps, laid back over a spacey-vibe. As his verse progresses, the Don switches the flow with finesse, weaving new schemes without so much as lifting a finger.

A livelier contrast to the Don's baritone, Punch declares himself the best to ever do it in his opening bars. "In case anything goes wrong, we correct the problem with the proper response," he warns, a reminder that he will throw it all away if need be. "I am the phantom of the opera, with no mask on," he raps. "That'll curb your enthusiasm with dude in a double-R, Drag-On." Check out the bar-heavy track now, and sound off - are you looking to hear more from Punch in the future?

Quotable Lyrics

I am the phantom of the opera, with no mask on

That'll curb your enthusiasm with dude in a double-R, Drag-On

