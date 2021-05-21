Over the years, we've seen some incredibly stylish collaborations between the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club and Air Jordan. The soccer team has given a Parisian twist to several popular silhouettes and retros over the years, including the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, and Air Jordan 6. The latest hyped collaboration between PSG and Air Jordan introduces sneakerheads to a brand new colorway of the Air Jordan 7 and, thankfully, eBay has got you covered on release day and afterward.

eBay has its very own Authenticity Guarantee, so you can rest assured that all pairs have been thoroughly inspected by third-party authenticators. Each shoe is verified before it's shipped out to buyers, ensuring that you don't end up with any knockoff kicks. If you're a seller, you're also getting a great deal because eBay makes things especially easy with no seller fees on shoes over $100 USD.

The next major release that you'll want to highlight on your calendar is for the PSG x Air Jordan 7. If you're in the know, you're likely already aware of the appeal of these kicks, which have been getting lots of love on social media already. Fans of PSG will be lining up to get these but it's not only soccer lovers that are talking about the latest AJ7-- sneakerheads have been voicing their excitement for the last few weeks.

The Air Jordan 7 is a model that everyone should have in their collection. If you're missing it in yours, you can pick these up on May 22. If you miss out on the drop, you can be sure that you'll be able to find a pair on eBay, regardless of what size you are.



Image via Nike



