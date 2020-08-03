For the last couple of years now, Jordan Brand and French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain have been working in perfect harmony and have come through with various dope sneaker collabs. From the Air Jordan 5 to the Air Jordan 1 to the Air Jordan 6, both entities have come through with colorways that resonate with sneakerheads while also providing offerings that stay true to PSG's iconic color scheme. Over the last few months, there have been various teasers as to what's next on the horizon, and today, it looks like another collab has been given a release date.

According to a recent sneaker release calendar via J23 App on Twitter, the PSG x Air Jordan 4 in the "Bordeaux" colorway is set to release on Tuesday, September 1st for an undisclosed price. This is significant news when you realize that September 1st is just under a month away.

In the Instagram post below, you can find a photoshop mockup of what this colorway is supposed to look like. As you can see, the shoe has a mostly white upper while Bordeaux, grey, and black highlights find their way throughout.

Stay tuned for updates regarding this shoe as we will be sure to let you know if anything changes.