PS Hitsquad & Giggs Hit The Field On "Black"

PS Hitsquad has been coming with banger after banger this year. Hopefully, that's a sign that a debut album will be on its way soon. PS has been a bubbling name in the UK drill scene in the past two years. Collaborations with Kwengface, and singles like, "I'm Back" pushed him towards the limelight. With Kwengface's "Petrol Station" making rounds, PS Hitsquad has returned with a brand new banger to keep the streets hot.

The Zone 2 teamed up with the OG and fellow Peckham native Giggs. The highly aggressive banger finds PS Hitsquad delivering a fiery flow over the hard-hitting production before Giggs' calm, laidback flow offers cartoon references of Wile E Coyote and X-Men.

Check out the latest offering from PS Hitsquad and Giggs below.

Quotable Lyrics

Mad Max on the scent

Fuck dat, get splashed on the fence

Attack on attempts

Defence, I'm back on offense