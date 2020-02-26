Princess Nokia Drops New Tape "Everything Sucks"

Princess Nokia has returned with a new mixtape called Everything Sucks, which features ten new tracks and plenty of style from the New York rapper. A strong supporter of the feminist movement and unique in her approach to artistry, Nokia's latest tape may tease a nihilistic theme but the end result is anything but depressing. If anything it's designed to spark bursts of adrenaline in places, orchestrated masterfully through Nokia's destructive and playful vision.

With producing coming from Tony Seltzer, Chris Lare, Powers Pleasant, Invisible Will, and more, Everything Sucks is a well-rounded and sonically balanced effort. Tracks like "Gross" throw listeners off-kilter with a maddening synth backdrop, the perfect springboard for Nokia's frantic punchline delivery. "Fee Fi Foe" is the perfect counterpart, feeling decidedly "mainstream" by contrast and allowing Nokia to flex a well-practiced flow.

It wouldn't be a modern-day rap album without at least one reference to Balenciaga, though Nokia seems more inclined to flex her effortless style than the price-tag of her wardrobe. She even takes a moment to get personal, voicing some of her doubts and sticking points on the conceptual closer "Just A Kid." While Everything Sucks might not be the conversion point for casual or curious fans, it's all but guaranteed to thrill her loyal supporters.