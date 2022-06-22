Prince Po, best known for his work Pharoahe Monch for Organized Konfusion in the 1990s, has been released from the ICU after suffering from a serious bout of pneumonia. The veteran rapper provided an update for fans on his health on his Facebook page, Tuesday night.

“Won’t share pics of the pain…tubes in me n shit…no diss to you all who’s done it..but we have enough trauma,” he wrote in the caption. “So here’s the beauty that was a part of the triumph in…healing… pics of my room view after ICU…thk you all 4 the prayers n love.”



Prince Po first revealed to fans that he had been hospitalized on Father’s Day with a separate post on Facebook.

“Peace…happy father’s day to all my brothers and colleagues..and friends…blessings upon you all . God is great. I’m still in the hospital. Bad encounter with pneumonia. Wasn’t good," he wrote at the time. “Thank God I’m now out of ICU..just know my respect n love goes out to each n every 1 of you.. I miss the Jb lives.. we’ll be back soon. Keep ya head pointed to the sky.”

As one-half of Organized Konfusion, Prince Po released three studio albums in the 1990s: Organized Konfusion (1991), Stress: The Extinction Agenda (1994), and The Equinox (1997). Prince Po and Pharoahe Monch eventually separated and each pursued solo careers. Prince Po's debut solo studio album, The Slickness, was released in 2004.

