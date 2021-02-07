Pooh Shiesty Makes It A 1017 Affair With Gucci Mane On "Ugly"

Pooh Shiesty's new project, Shiesty Season is filled with bangers from top to bottom. The project cements him as a new voice coming out of Memphis, TN. It also proves that Gucci Mane's A&R skills haven't faded at all. In the past few years of building up the new 1017 roster, it seems like Pooh Shiesty could be his most successful protegé in the past few years.

The two connect for an eerie banger on "Ugly," serving as track four on Shiesty Season. DocPlayboi and Nile Waves set the tone of a horror film with spine-chilling piano keys before Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane detail a murderous affair in the streets. "AK with the stock, the knife look like it came from Chucky/ Beef like Jason with the mask off, you play, this shit get ugly," raps Shiesty on the record.

Peep it below.

Quotable Lyrics

We don't call police, get in the streets and get our justice

Gon' get past ugly playing with me, that shit gon' get disgusting

My young n***as lay on you 'til they muddy and musty

It be fun and games 'til your clip running out, getting busted

