Pooh Shiesty Makes It A 1017 Affair With Gucci Mane On "Ugly"

Aron A.
February 07, 2021 09:33
Ugly
Pooh Shiesty Feat. Gucci Mane

Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane stay dangerous on "Ugly."


Pooh Shiesty's new project, Shiesty Season is filled with bangers from top to bottom. The project cements him as a new voice coming out of Memphis, TN. It also proves that Gucci Mane's A&R skills haven't faded at all. In the past few years of building up the new 1017 roster, it seems like Pooh Shiesty could be his most successful protegé in the past few years.

The two connect for an eerie banger on "Ugly," serving as track four on Shiesty Season. DocPlayboi and Nile Waves set the tone of a horror film with spine-chilling piano keys before Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane detail a murderous affair in the streets. "AK with the stock, the knife look like it came from Chucky/ Beef like Jason with the mask off, you play, this shit get ugly," raps Shiesty on the record. 

Peep it below.

Quotable Lyrics
We don't call police, get in the streets and get our justice
Gon' get past ugly playing with me, that shit gon' get disgusting
My young n***as lay on you 'til they muddy and musty 
It be fun and games 'til your clip running out, getting busted

