Pooh Shiesty Connects With BIG30 On "Neighbors"

Mitch Findlay
February 03, 2021 12:09
Neighbors
Pooh Shiesty Feat. BIG30

Pooh Shiesty connects with childhood friend BIG30 for "Neighbors," the latest single off his upcoming mixtape "Shiesty Season."


With his upcoming Shiesty Season mixtape on the way, rising rapper Pooh Shiesty has come through to premiere his brand new single "Neighbors," featuring an appearance from Moneybagg Yo signee BIG30 -- who happens to be a longtime childhood friend. "We've been tied in since little, I'd say 10, 11," reflects the rapper, speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "He got signed before me and I was, not just getting out of jail, but I had went to jail. I can't even recall how soon, when, what day it was. But soon I got out, he had got signed. He signed with Moneybagg Yo. It was crazy. Gucci hit me up a couple weeks later."

Now, with the big project on the horizon, Shiesty has officially dropped off "Neighbors," a low-key banger that finds both parties taking to an uptempo synth instrumental. "We had a clear shot on his head but I think God saved him," raps Pooh. "Never walked up hit your man, you probably never grazed him / I'm a real gangsta this some shit you can't rehearse / my pockets used to hurt now I get racks to spit a verse." At this point, it's looking like Shiesty Season will be a big release for the Guwop signee, and don't be surprised to see "Neighbors" getting the visual treatment in the imminent future.

In the meantime, stay tuned for further developments on the upcoming release, which is all set to release this coming Friday.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm a real gangsta this some shit you can't rehearse
My pockets used to hurt now I get racks to spit a verse
God blessed me with some accuracy on the day I was birthed
Everytime we get the drops I'm the one that gon' scope it first

 

