Polo G Flips Saweetie's "ICY GRL" For His Latest Freestyle

Polo G is currently one of the hottest young rappers in the game right now. The release of Die A Legend earlier this year helped him break out into the industry with a formal introduction. It's only been a few weeks since the release fo his last single, "Heartless" but now, he returns with a brand new freestyle over Saweetie's breakout single.

With the flow and aggression of drill music, Polo G brings the flavor of Chicago to the breezy West Coast sound with his remix of Saweetie's "ICY GRL." Although short, Polo G effortlessly rides the beat and describes the bleak reality of his environment growing up. "Another tragic moment, another dead child/ Now it's graveyard, bow you head down," he raps on the track.

Peep his new freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics

Very antisocial, never been the type to bro a n***a

Cut off game strong, I don't act like I know a n***a

If it's beef, put 'em on TV, that's how we show a n***a

In Chiraq, when we don't think it twice, we a smoke a n***a