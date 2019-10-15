mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Polo G Flips Saweetie's "ICY GRL" For His Latest Freestyle

Aron A.
October 15, 2019 19:04
From Chi to the Bay.


Polo G is currently one of the hottest young rappers in the game right now. The release of Die A Legend earlier this year helped him break out into the industry with a formal introduction. It's only been a few weeks since the release fo his last single, "Heartless" but now, he returns with a brand new freestyle over Saweetie's breakout single.

With the flow and aggression of drill music, Polo G brings the flavor of Chicago to the breezy West Coast sound with his remix of Saweetie's "ICY GRL." Although short, Polo G effortlessly rides the beat and describes the bleak reality of his environment growing up. "Another tragic moment, another dead child/ Now it's graveyard, bow you head down," he raps on the track.

Peep his new freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics
Very antisocial, never been the type to bro a n***a
Cut off game strong, I don't act like I know a n***a
If it's beef, put 'em on TV, that's how we show a n***a
In Chiraq, when we don't think it twice, we a smoke a n***a

