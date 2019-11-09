Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge lent her talented hands to the newest installment in the Bond franchise, No Time To Die, and many fans have wondered exactly what it is that she could be helping with. Sitting down with BBC, Waller-Bridge explained how she assisted in the making of the film.

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

"They were just looking for tweaks across a few of the characters and a few of the storylines," Waller-Bridge said. She will be the second woman to earn a writing credit in the franchise. Bond writers wanted a woman's perspective on the female characters in the film and to make sure everything was appropriate for today's climate.

"They were already doing that themselves," she explains. "They're having that conversation with themselves the whole time. It was much more practical. Just, 'You're a writer, we need some help with these scenes. And you come up with some dialogue for these characters.'"

Daniel Craig claims it was his idea to bring her on board, but Waller-Bridge says producer Barbara Broccoli was the first to approach her.

"We met for coffee and then a few months later we met again. And then I met the director Cary Joji Fukunaga and then I met Daniel after that. But I know Daniel and Barbara had been talking about it for while," explains Waller-Bridge.

No Time To Die releases on April 8th, 2020.