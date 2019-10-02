Though he has been relatively prolific in delivering heavy-hitting lyrical music for several decades, Pharoahe Monch's acclaimed debut Internal Affairs has been notably absent from streaming services. Which means, unfortunately for Monch, the album fell victim to its own inaccessibility. Of course, "Simon Says" is a bonafide anthem at this stage, though its uncleared sample was likely the reason for the project's misfortune to begin with. But the project, which features an additional fourteen tracks, remains somewhat of cult classic - beloved by those who have heard it, but far too obscure for the average casual.

Perhaps this newfound revelation will open the door for Monch, one of the game's master technicians, to gain a new wealth of fans. After all, he's one of the best lyricists in the game, capable of bodying even the most capable emcees. Now, come October 19th, Internal Affairs will reenter the canon in a major way. The announcement arrives courtesy of Monch himself, who took to Instagram to spread the good word.

"October 19th will mark the 20th anniversary of Internal Affairs," he writes. "It will be available for the first time EVER! digitally for the first time EVER! Oct 18th." Not to mention, the project will also include a limited edition vinyl release. Congrats to Pharoahe, and be sure to keep an eye out for this when it surfaces.